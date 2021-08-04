Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YMM opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. Full Truck Alliance has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $22.80.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.