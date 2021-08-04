FunFair (FUN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $47.11 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One FunFair coin can now be bought for about $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FunFair has a market cap of $484.85 million and approximately $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00062567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.69 or 0.00837343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00094273 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00043052 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FUN is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FunFair

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars.

