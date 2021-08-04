FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Alkermes plc Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Alkermes in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.16). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Alkermes’ FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

ALKS stock opened at $27.86 on Monday. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $2,179,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,437,551.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 19,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $430,441.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 236,258 shares in the company, valued at $5,221,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 493,609 shares of company stock worth $11,050,156 over the last ninety days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at $37,688,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,828,000 after buying an additional 1,308,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,991,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,877,000 after buying an additional 911,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,133,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,845,000 after buying an additional 838,832 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after buying an additional 511,844 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

