FY2021 EPS Estimates for Colfax Co. Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Colfax in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.21. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CFX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Colfax stock opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.42. Colfax has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $50.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Colfax by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 267,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 144,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Colfax by 517.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 118,198 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Colfax by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 30,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at about $498,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,000 shares of company stock worth $19,289,850 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

