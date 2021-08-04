FY2021 EPS Estimates for CVB Financial Corp. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for CVB Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.58. Wedbush also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $19.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.75. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 495.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1,646.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.