FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Lowered by Analyst

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KGC. TheStreet downgraded Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

KGC opened at $6.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.84. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 45.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.79%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

