FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Sherwin-Williams Company Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for The Sherwin-Williams in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $9.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.25. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.66 EPS.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.39.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $295.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $213.63 and a fifty-two week high of $296.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.13. The company has a market cap of $77.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,166 shares of company stock valued at $52,846,382 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

