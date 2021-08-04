FY2022 EPS Estimates for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Automatic Data Processing in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $6.66 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.48. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ADP. lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.21.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $213.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.91. The company has a market cap of $90.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $213.72.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,277 shares of company stock worth $1,862,845. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $43,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

