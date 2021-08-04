FY2022 EPS Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Gilead Sciences in a report released on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $7.17 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.18. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ FY2024 earnings at $7.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

GILD has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $69.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.96. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $72.31. The stock has a market cap of $87.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Torray LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 20.0% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 29,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.8% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 236,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,291,000 after buying an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,716,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,055,000 after buying an additional 89,765 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 19.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 60,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.6% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 20,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

