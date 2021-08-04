G.Research Comments on W.W. Grainger, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Equities researchers at G.Research reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for W.W. Grainger in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $19.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $20.00. G.Research also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s FY2022 earnings at $22.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $24.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $27.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $30.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GWW. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.75.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $445.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $336.91 and a twelve month high of $479.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,109,000 after acquiring an additional 144,903 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,334,000 after buying an additional 87,379 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,659,000 after buying an additional 245,712 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $185,113,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 434,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,186,000 after purchasing an additional 51,644 shares during the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

