GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.620-$0.660 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GAMCO Investors stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.28. 5,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,145. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.17. GAMCO Investors has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $29.94. The company has a market cap of $744.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.66.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The firm had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.70%.

In other GAMCO Investors news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $64,167.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,543.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 31,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $868,787.10. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,604. 79.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GAMCO Investors stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 73.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GAMCO Investors were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

