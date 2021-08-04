Gemmer Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,490,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,323,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $441.46. 379,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,410,308. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $443.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $430.31.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

