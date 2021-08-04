Gemmer Asset Management LLC Purchases 210,792 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 180.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,792 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $17,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,541,000 after buying an additional 52,428 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDX stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,254. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $56.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.86.

