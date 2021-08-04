Gemmer Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1,365.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.01. 29,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,715. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.15. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

