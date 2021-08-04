Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,187 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $782,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,039 shares of company stock worth $31,158,013 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $235.36 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.52 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.78. The firm has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.81.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

