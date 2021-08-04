Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 125 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth $1,891,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 63.4% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 4.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,608,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at $2,270,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 5.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KSU. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lowered Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.07.

KSU opened at $266.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $170.42 and a 12 month high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

