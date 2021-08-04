Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in CAE by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,604,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $692,846,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in CAE by 86,641.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,035,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,964,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CAE by 305.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,102,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in CAE by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,971,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,158,000 after purchasing an additional 803,945 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAE shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.81.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.95 million. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

