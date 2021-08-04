Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,136,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,084 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $77,857,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 44.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 717,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,157,000 after acquiring an additional 220,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 41.7% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 676,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,896,000 after acquiring an additional 199,139 shares in the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.73.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA opened at $309.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.68. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $186.23 and a 12-month high of $316.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.93). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

