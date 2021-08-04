Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 233 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 320.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of ESGD opened at $80.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.03. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $82.34.

