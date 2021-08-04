Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GENI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Benchmark raised their target price on Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of GENI stock opened at $16.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.55. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $53.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth about $253,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,588,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,241,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,998,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,391,000. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

