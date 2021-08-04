Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock Holdings Increased by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 49.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Gentex in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Gentex in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gentex in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.11. 58,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,275. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.30.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,061 shares of company stock worth $712,785. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

