Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $93.00 price target on the stock. Gentherm traded as high as $84.44 and last traded at $84.44, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.93.

According to Zacks, “Gentherm Inc. is a developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. The Company offers heated seating, climate seating, electronics, and cables for the automotive markets. It is also building thermoelectric generators to capture the heat and convert it into electricity for various applications in automotive, industrial, and materials sectors. Gentherm Inc., formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated, is based in Northville, Michigan. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on THRM. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 405,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 401.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 36,322 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 234,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,356,000 after purchasing an additional 122,108 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

