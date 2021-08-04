Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,409 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,207,000. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at $6,949,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at $2,052,000. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLL. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Clarkson Capital began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL opened at $55.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $874.38 million, a P/E ratio of -81.66 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.60. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $88.97.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.62 per share, for a total transaction of $174,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 22,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $1,664,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

