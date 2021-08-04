Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 20,338 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,754 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 20,338 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,930,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 1,022.5% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,950,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598,283 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 379.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,028,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,668 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,646,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,689,424 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ERF opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 3.23. Enerplus Co. has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.73.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 109.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ERF shares. Desjardins upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

