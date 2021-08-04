Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 8,794 Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,794 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,056,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 16,534.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 110,615 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 150.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 47,519 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the first quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the first quarter worth about $235,000. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilat Satellite Networks stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.31. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $22.69.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.71 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 25.51%.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

