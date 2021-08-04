Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Celestica by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Celestica by 294.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 23,114 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Celestica by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 41,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Celestica by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 67,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

CLS stock opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.41.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.56%. Research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.