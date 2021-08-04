Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New $274,000 Investment in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of SIFCO Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SIFCO Industries by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIFCO Industries stock opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SIFCO Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $15.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.87 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 19.11%.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

