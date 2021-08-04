Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 30,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 16,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth $2,173,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,133.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

SQM stock opened at $48.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 68.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $60.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.68.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.95 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.60%. Analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

