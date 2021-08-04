GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at National Bank Financial

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GFL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GFL Environmental from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.95.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.30. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.