Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Short Interest Update

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 875,600 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the June 30th total of 690,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 547.3 days.
Shares of GBNXF opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.53.
Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter.
Gibson Energy Company Profile
Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.
