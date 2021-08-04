Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Short Interest Update

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 875,600 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the June 30th total of 690,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 547.3 days.

Shares of GBNXF opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Gibson Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

