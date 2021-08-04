Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Brokerages expect that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will post sales of $1.99 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.04 billion. Global Payments posted sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year sales of $7.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $7.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.18 billion to $8.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPN. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.86.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,903,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in Global Payments by 13.4% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 30,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Global Payments by 30.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 4.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.88. The company had a trading volume of 190,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,339. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.19. The company has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.90, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.98%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

