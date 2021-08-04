Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.07-8.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.70-7.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.63 billion.Global Payments also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.070-$8.200 EPS.

Shares of GPN stock traded down $4.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.53. 205,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,339. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.90, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 12.98%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

GPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho restated a hold rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $218.86.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

