Global Water Resources (GWRS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $9.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. On average, analysts expect Global Water Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GWRS opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Global Water Resources has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.00 million, a P/E ratio of 881.00, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.0243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 322.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 5,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,907.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,855,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,437,875.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $80,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,848,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,669,018.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,510 shares of company stock valued at $203,641 in the last 90 days. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

