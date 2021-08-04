Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Bought by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URA. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 337.9% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of URA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,818. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.17. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $23.84.

