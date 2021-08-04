GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Stock Position Decreased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 68.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,624 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in GMS were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GMS. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,548,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,920,000 after buying an additional 581,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GMS by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,951,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,213,000 after purchasing an additional 431,408 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in GMS by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,875,000 after purchasing an additional 173,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter worth about $6,484,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 15,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.16 per share, for a total transaction of $733,428.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GMS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GMS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 2.10. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $50.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.76.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.04 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

