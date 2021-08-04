Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases New Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 335.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,213,000 after purchasing an additional 65,631 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 52.8% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.99, for a total value of $3,351,891.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.35, for a total transaction of $2,801,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 102,384 shares in the company, valued at $57,370,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,555 shares of company stock worth $23,240,567. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $612.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $567.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $621.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $578.17.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

