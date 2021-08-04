Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 300 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Essential Utilities by 74.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Essential Utilities by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WTRG opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.55. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.75.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $583.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

