Goldman Sachs & Co. Llc Acquires 26,200 Shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Stock

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) major shareholder Goldman Sachs & Co. Llc acquired 26,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $14,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldman Sachs & Co. Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

On Wednesday, May 19th, Goldman Sachs & Co. Llc acquired 10,328 shares of T2 Biosystems stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $8,572.24.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Goldman Sachs & Co. Llc acquired 2,500 shares of T2 Biosystems stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $1,375.00.

Shares of TTOO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.06. 2,654,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,758,098. T2 Biosystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 188.59% and a negative return on equity of 796.57%. Analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,005,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 800,971 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,683,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 1,367,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 339,748 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth $1,098,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 598,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 45,576 shares in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTOO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. T2 Biosystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.83.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.