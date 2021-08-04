Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 575 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 66,882 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at $20,650,000.

EPAC stock opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPAC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

