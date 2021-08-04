Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,707 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Oxford Industries worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth $64,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth $204,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth $225,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded Oxford Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.17.

OXM stock opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,730.00 and a beta of 1.82. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.89 and a 1-year high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently -92.82%.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

