Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,923 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 906,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,923,000 after acquiring an additional 537,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,258,000 after acquiring an additional 385,109 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 195,301 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 1st quarter worth $5,949,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 1st quarter worth $5,455,000. 19.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TR opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34 and a beta of -0.10. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $58.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.60.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.56 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 7.91%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

