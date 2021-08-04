Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) by 1,060.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,948 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 805,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after buying an additional 354,170 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 78,780 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 23,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSI opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.92. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -975.00. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $2,906,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 76.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

