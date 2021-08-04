Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,888 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in GMS were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of GMS by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of GMS by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GMS by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of GMS by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GMS alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GMS shares. Robert W. Baird raised GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist lifted their target price on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Stephens raised GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 15,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.16 per share, for a total transaction of $733,428.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS stock opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 2.10. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $50.62.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.04 million. GMS had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.