Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $2.32 Million in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 239,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $966,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,617,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

HCCC stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.71.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

