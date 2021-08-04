Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,707 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Oxford Industries worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth $64,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth $204,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OXM shares. lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded Oxford Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.17.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,730.00 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.74. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently -92.82%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.