Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 172,174 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 76.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,174 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 516,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,940,640.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $1,447,679.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,423,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,911,218.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,170 shares of company stock valued at $9,845,270 over the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZNTL opened at $51.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.04. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $62.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.86.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.27). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

