Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 82,469 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,469 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMK opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.49. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.09.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 2.82%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

