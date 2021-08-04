GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Insider Andrew Slutsky Sells 800 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Andrew Slutsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $26,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,118,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,956,044.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Slutsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoodRx alerts:

On Wednesday, July 28th, Andrew Slutsky sold 7,400 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $244,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $754,200.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Andrew Slutsky sold 3,300 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $108,933.00.

GoodRx stock opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $64.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.92. The company has a quick ratio of 17.82, a current ratio of 17.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. GoodRx’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GDRX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in GoodRx by 3.0% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in GoodRx by 99.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,204,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in GoodRx by 26.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in GoodRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.