Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 228.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%.

NYSEAMERICAN:GTE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.57. 78,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.35. Gran Tierra Energy has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.23.

In other news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,249,009 shares in the company, valued at $22,949,405.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 1,966,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,649 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Gran Tierra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.12.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

