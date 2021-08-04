Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Trading Down 10%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72. 174,004 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,076,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Separately, Scotiabank raised Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.20 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of C$271.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$120.93 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

